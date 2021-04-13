Hyundai unveils all-new minivan Staria
SEOUL, April 13 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co., South Korea's biggest carmaker, on Tuesday unveiled the all-new minivan Staria, two days ahead of its domestic sale.
The Staria multipurpose vehicle comes with a 2.2-liter diesel engine or a 3.5-liter liquefied petroleum gas engine, Hyundai said in a statement.
The Staria is available either as a passenger vehicle or a cargo vehicle. As a passenger vehicle, it comes in three versions with seven seats, nine seats or 11 seats, while as a cargo carrier, it comes with three seats or five seats, it said.
The new model has a starting price of 27 million won (US$24,000), with it rising up to 41 million won depending on options, it said.
Hyundai expects the Staria to boost sales due to increasing outdoor activities amid the extended coronavirus pandemic.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
