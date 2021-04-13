Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Tuesday's weather forecast

April 13, 2021

SEOUL, April 13 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 15/11 Cloudy 0

Incheon 13/10 Sunny 0

Suwon 14/10 Cloudy 0

Cheongju 17/12 Rain 0

Daejeon 17/11 Rain 0

Chuncheon 17/12 Rain 0

Gangneung 21/13 Cloudy 0

Jeonju 16/11 Rain 0

Gwangju 16/12 Cloudy 10

Jeju 15/13 Sunny 20

Daegu 21/15 Cloudy 0

Busan 22/14 Cloudy 0

(END)

