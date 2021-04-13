Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Seoul stocks open higher on hopes of earnings hike

All News 09:28 April 13, 2021

SEOUL, April 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened higher Tuesday as investors pin their hopes on a fast global economic rebound ahead of the earnings season.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 17.6 point, or 0.56 percent, to 3,153.19 points in the first 15 minutes of trading.

Stocks got off to a strong start despite increased valuation pressure as brokerages projected strong quarterly performances by local big-name companies.

Investors are also relieved by the U.S. Federal Reserve chairman's overnight comments that a rate hike within this year is unlikely.

In Seoul, market kingpin Samsung Electronics increased 0.48 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix advanced 1.09 percent.

Internet portal giant Naver lost 0.65 percent, but leading carmaker Hyundai Motor gained 0.66 percent.

Leading chemical maker LG Chem climbed 1.71 percent, and top pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics edged up 0.13 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,124.65 won to the U.S. dollar as of 9:15 a.m., up 0.25 won from the previous session's close.

