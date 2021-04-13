Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Outgoing U.S. Indo-Pacific commander awarded top medal from S. Korea

All News 09:40 April 13, 2021

SEOUL, April 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korea on Tuesday awarded Adm. Phil Davidson, commander of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, one of the country's highest medals for his contribution to the alliance and peace on the Korean Peninsula, the defense ministry said.

Defense Minister Suh Wook presented the Tongil Medal of the Order of National Security Merit to the outgoing commander on behalf of the government during a ceremony held at the ministry building in Seoul, according to the ministry.

Davidson arrived in South Korea on Monday for a three-day stay as part of his final Asia swing, officials said. After around three years of service, he is to be replaced by Adm. John Aquilino, the commander of the Pacific Fleet.

"Since his inauguration in May 2018, Davidson has supported the Korea-U.S. alliance with deep trust, and has managed tense situations in the region in a stable manner so as to play a great role in militarily backing diplomatic efforts for the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and the establishment of a permanent peace," the ministry said in a release.

The award ceremony was also attended by Won In-choul, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS), and the U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) commander Gen. Robert Abrams.

After the ceremony, Davidson will have talks with Minister Suh, the JCS chief and other major figures, according to the ministry.

This file photo taken on Oct. 20, 2020, shows South Korean Defense Minister Suh Wook (L) speaking with Adm. Philip Davidson, head of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, during their meeting in Seoul, in this photo released by the ministry. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

