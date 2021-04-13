N.K. paper calls for establishing company specialized in coastline protection facilities
SEOUL, April 13 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's official newspaper called Tuesday for establishing a company specialized in building coastline protection facilities to cope better with typhoons and thereby help ensure economic development.
"It is a task that should be carried out as part of the five-year (economic development) scheme to actively organize a company that specializes in the construction of protective facilities on the coasts of the East and West Sea," the Rodong Sinmun, the organ of the ruling party, said.
"Our country has also been affected by typhoons, which has been hindering efforts for economic development," the paper said. "Building robust protective facilities and nurturing windbreak forests could prevent damage from tsunamis and typhoons."
The paper also called for homes and factories located in regions near the country's coastlines to be moved inland and levees and banks be strengthened to better brace for typhoons.
North Korea has recently emphasized better water management ahead of the full-swing rice planting season and the summer, which could bring typhoons and heavy downpours in the country.
The North was hit hard by flooding and typhoons last summer, which experts presumed to have devastated large swathes of farming areas.
kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
New BTS song 'Film Out' tops Japan's Oricon weekly chart
-
'Dynamite' becomes 3rd BTS video to top 1 bln views
-
S. Korea, U.S. authorities assess N.K. has completed building new 3,000-ton submarine: sources
-
Mamamoo to hold online concert on British streaming platform next month
-
'Fake Love' becomes 4th BTS video to top 900 mln views
-
(Yonhap Feature) How young voters, once solid supporters of liberal causes, turned against Moon's party in by-elections
-
From Rose to Baekhyun, K-pop group idols also shine as solo acts
-
Moon takes election rout as 'reprimand' from the public, Cheong Wa Dae says
-
Boy band TXT to perform on Ellen DeGeneres show in latest global push
-
BTS to stream concerts in weekend Bang Bang Con event
-
S. Korea voices 'grave concerns' over Japan's expected decision to release Fukushima water into sea
-
(2nd LD) AstraZeneca vaccine rollout resumed, those under 30 excluded
-
S. Korea, U.S. authorities assess N.K. has completed building new 3,000-ton submarine: sources
-
S. Korea, U.S. closely watching N. Korean moves on SLBMs, new submarine: JCS
-
(LEAD) Seoul mayor pushes for introduction of self-testing kits, extending hours for small businesses