Two Army members test positive for new coronavirus
SEOUL, April 13 (Yonhap) -- An Army officer and a soldier tested positive for the new coronavirus, the defense ministry said Tuesday, the latest in a series of infections among service members across the nation.
The officer stationed in the southeastern city of Gyeongsan was confirmed to have been infected after showing symptoms while on vacation, according to the ministry.
The soldier of an Army unit in the eastern city of Wonju also underwent a COVID-19 test after coming into close contact with a civilian, who later tested positive, during his vacation, and was found to have contracted the virus, it added.
The latest cases raised the total number of infections reported among the military population to 680.
Nationwide, South Korea reported 542 more COVID-19 cases, including 528 local infections, raising the total caseload to 110,688, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
New BTS song 'Film Out' tops Japan's Oricon weekly chart
-
'Dynamite' becomes 3rd BTS video to top 1 bln views
-
S. Korea, U.S. authorities assess N.K. has completed building new 3,000-ton submarine: sources
-
Mamamoo to hold online concert on British streaming platform next month
-
'Fake Love' becomes 4th BTS video to top 900 mln views
-
(Yonhap Feature) How young voters, once solid supporters of liberal causes, turned against Moon's party in by-elections
-
From Rose to Baekhyun, K-pop group idols also shine as solo acts
-
Moon takes election rout as 'reprimand' from the public, Cheong Wa Dae says
-
Boy band TXT to perform on Ellen DeGeneres show in latest global push
-
BTS to stream concerts in weekend Bang Bang Con event
-
S. Korea voices 'grave concerns' over Japan's expected decision to release Fukushima water into sea
-
(2nd LD) AstraZeneca vaccine rollout resumed, those under 30 excluded
-
S. Korea, U.S. authorities assess N.K. has completed building new 3,000-ton submarine: sources
-
S. Korea, U.S. closely watching N. Korean moves on SLBMs, new submarine: JCS
-
(LEAD) Seoul mayor pushes for introduction of self-testing kits, extending hours for small businesses