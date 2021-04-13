Submerged rock Ieodo created by volcanic activity 2.24 mln years ago
SEOUL, April 13 (Yonhap) -- A group of scientists said Tuesday that Ieodo, a submerged rock south of Jeju Island, was created more than 2.24 million years ago through a volcanic eruption, marking the first time for the detailed origin of the rock to be revealed.
Scientists were able to trace the origin of the rock after collecting samples from underwater, according to the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries.
Ieodo is an underwater rock formation located some 160 kilometers south of the country's popular resort island of Jeju.
The finding indicates that Ieodo, also known as Socotra Rock, is older than Jeju, which is presumed to have been created up to 1.8 million years ago.
The rock located 4.6 meters below sea level is younger, however, than South Korea's easternmost islets of Dokdo, which scientists believe to have been created around 2.6 million years ago.
The latest study will pave the way for scientists to study deeper into the volcanic activities in southern areas of the Korean Peninsula, the ministry said.
The submerged reef was a source of territorial dispute between South Korea and China as they both claim it is part of their Exclusive Economic Zones.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
New BTS song 'Film Out' tops Japan's Oricon weekly chart
-
'Dynamite' becomes 3rd BTS video to top 1 bln views
-
S. Korea, U.S. authorities assess N.K. has completed building new 3,000-ton submarine: sources
-
Mamamoo to hold online concert on British streaming platform next month
-
'Fake Love' becomes 4th BTS video to top 900 mln views
-
(Yonhap Feature) How young voters, once solid supporters of liberal causes, turned against Moon's party in by-elections
-
From Rose to Baekhyun, K-pop group idols also shine as solo acts
-
Moon takes election rout as 'reprimand' from the public, Cheong Wa Dae says
-
Boy band TXT to perform on Ellen DeGeneres show in latest global push
-
BTS to stream concerts in weekend Bang Bang Con event
-
S. Korea voices 'grave concerns' over Japan's expected decision to release Fukushima water into sea
-
(2nd LD) AstraZeneca vaccine rollout resumed, those under 30 excluded
-
S. Korea, U.S. authorities assess N.K. has completed building new 3,000-ton submarine: sources
-
S. Korea, U.S. closely watching N. Korean moves on SLBMs, new submarine: JCS
-
(LEAD) Seoul mayor pushes for introduction of self-testing kits, extending hours for small businesses