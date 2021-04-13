Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(URGENT) S. Korea expresses 'strong regret' over Japan's decision to release water from Fukushima

All News 11:02 April 13, 2021
Koo Yoon-cheol (C), head of South Korea's Office for Government Policy Coordination, presides over an emergency meeting at the government complex in Seoul on April 13, 2021, in relation to Tokyo's decision earlier in the day to release radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant into the Pacific Ocean. (Yonhap)


(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#Fukushima water #South Korea #Japan
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!