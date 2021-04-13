S. Korea expresses 'strong regret' over Japan's decision to release water from Fukushima
SEOUL, April 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korea on Tuesday expressed strong regret over Japan's decision to release contaminated water into the sea from its wrecked Fukushima nuclear power plant.
Tokyo announced earlier in the day that it plans to start releasing massive amounts of radioactive water, which has been stored in tanks at the wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant, in two years.
Koo Yoon-cheol, head of South Korea's Office for Government Policy Coordination, gathered an emergency vice-ministerial meeting at 10 a.m. at the Seoul government complex to discuss Seoul's position and measures on Japan's announcement.
"The government expresses strong regret over the Japanese government's decision to release contaminated water from the Fukushima nuclear plant into the ocean," Koo said during a press conference held after the meeting.
He added that the government will take every necessary measures in line with the principle of keeping the South Korean people safe from the contaminated water from the Fukushima plant.
(END)
