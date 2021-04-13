Seoul stocks extend gains late Tue. morning on earnings hope
SEOUL, April 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks extended their gains late Tuesday morning as investors' appetite for risky assets increased on hopes for better earnings amid global economic recovery.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 28.13 points, or 0.9 percent, to 3,163.77 points as of 11:20 a.m.
Stocks traded bullish despite increased valuation pressure as brokerages projected strong quarterly performances of local big-name companies.
Investors are also relieved by the U.S. Federal Reserve chairman's overnight comments that a rate hike within this year is unlikely.
In Seoul, market kingpin Samsung Electronics increased 0.96 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix advanced 0.73 percent.
Internet portal giant Naver added 0.65 percent, and leading carmaker Hyundai Motor moved up 0.88 percent.
Leading chemical maker LG Chem jumped 3.18 percent, and top pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics traded flat.
The local currency was trading at 1,125.45 won to the U.S. dollar as of 11:20 a.m., down 0.55 won from the previous session's close.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
New BTS song 'Film Out' tops Japan's Oricon weekly chart
-
'Dynamite' becomes 3rd BTS video to top 1 bln views
-
S. Korea, U.S. authorities assess N.K. has completed building new 3,000-ton submarine: sources
-
Mamamoo to hold online concert on British streaming platform next month
-
'Fake Love' becomes 4th BTS video to top 900 mln views
-
(Yonhap Feature) How young voters, once solid supporters of liberal causes, turned against Moon's party in by-elections
-
From Rose to Baekhyun, K-pop group idols also shine as solo acts
-
Moon takes election rout as 'reprimand' from the public, Cheong Wa Dae says
-
Boy band TXT to perform on Ellen DeGeneres show in latest global push
-
BTS to stream concerts in weekend Bang Bang Con event
-
S. Korea voices 'grave concerns' over Japan's expected decision to release Fukushima water into sea
-
(2nd LD) AstraZeneca vaccine rollout resumed, those under 30 excluded
-
S. Korea, U.S. authorities assess N.K. has completed building new 3,000-ton submarine: sources
-
S. Korea, U.S. closely watching N. Korean moves on SLBMs, new submarine: JCS
-
(LEAD) Seoul mayor pushes for introduction of self-testing kits, extending hours for small businesses