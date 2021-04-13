Army vows to speed up establishment of 'dronebot' combat system
SEOUL, April 13 (Yonhap) -- Army Chief of Staff Gen. Nam Yeong-shin vowed Tuesday to accelerate the establishment of a drone robot-based combat system to enhance its capabilities in evolving battle environments.
"The dronebot combat system will be one of the Army's core capabilities in the future. We will strive further for its early deployment in close cooperation with the government, related industries and the academic circle," Nam said during a forum on military drones held at the military headquarters in the central city of Gyeryong.
Initially, the Army eyed 2030 as its target year for putting into operation the advanced combat system, and worked to deploy drones for reconnaissance, attack and support purposes to all squad-level units, according to officers.
The dronebot combat system project is one of the Army's key plans to develop "next-generation game changers" by maximizing advance science and technologies. As part of such efforts, the Army created the first drone combat unit in September 2018.
Other tasks include the development of laser systems, stealth technologies, quantum mechanics, biomimetics, artificial intelligence and next-generation warrior platforms, the Army said.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
New BTS song 'Film Out' tops Japan's Oricon weekly chart
-
'Dynamite' becomes 3rd BTS video to top 1 bln views
-
S. Korea, U.S. authorities assess N.K. has completed building new 3,000-ton submarine: sources
-
Mamamoo to hold online concert on British streaming platform next month
-
'Fake Love' becomes 4th BTS video to top 900 mln views
-
(Yonhap Feature) How young voters, once solid supporters of liberal causes, turned against Moon's party in by-elections
-
From Rose to Baekhyun, K-pop group idols also shine as solo acts
-
Moon takes election rout as 'reprimand' from the public, Cheong Wa Dae says
-
Boy band TXT to perform on Ellen DeGeneres show in latest global push
-
BTS to stream concerts in weekend Bang Bang Con event
-
S. Korea voices 'grave concerns' over Japan's expected decision to release Fukushima water into sea
-
(2nd LD) AstraZeneca vaccine rollout resumed, those under 30 excluded
-
S. Korea, U.S. authorities assess N.K. has completed building new 3,000-ton submarine: sources
-
S. Korea, U.S. closely watching N. Korean moves on SLBMs, new submarine: JCS
-
(LEAD) Seoul mayor pushes for introduction of self-testing kits, extending hours for small businesses