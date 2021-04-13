Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Korea Shipbuilding wins 120 bln-won order for 2 LPG carriers

All News 14:43 April 13, 2021

SEOUL, April 13 (Yonhap) -- Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. (KSOE) said Tuesday it has clinched a 120 billion-won (US$107 million) order to build two liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) carriers.

Under the deal with a European shipping line, Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co., a unit of KSOE, will deliver the 40,000-cubic-meter carriers starting in the first half of 2023, KSOE said.

The announcement of the new contract came a day after KSOE said it has obtained a combined 227 billion won worth of orders to build three LPG carriers.

So far this year, KSOE has bagged $5.8 billion worth of orders to build 73 ships, or 39 percent of its annual target of $14.9 billion.

KSOE, the shipbuilding subholding company of Hyundai Heavy Industries Group, has under its wing three shipbuilders -- Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Hyundai Mipo Dockyard and Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co.

A liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) carrier built by Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co. sails on a sea trial, in this photo provided by Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. on Oct. 16, 2020. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)


(END)

Keywords
#shipbuilder #LPG carrier
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!