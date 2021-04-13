Korea Shipbuilding wins 120 bln-won order for 2 LPG carriers
SEOUL, April 13 (Yonhap) -- Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. (KSOE) said Tuesday it has clinched a 120 billion-won (US$107 million) order to build two liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) carriers.
Under the deal with a European shipping line, Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co., a unit of KSOE, will deliver the 40,000-cubic-meter carriers starting in the first half of 2023, KSOE said.
The announcement of the new contract came a day after KSOE said it has obtained a combined 227 billion won worth of orders to build three LPG carriers.
So far this year, KSOE has bagged $5.8 billion worth of orders to build 73 ships, or 39 percent of its annual target of $14.9 billion.
KSOE, the shipbuilding subholding company of Hyundai Heavy Industries Group, has under its wing three shipbuilders -- Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Hyundai Mipo Dockyard and Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co.
(END)
-
New BTS song 'Film Out' tops Japan's Oricon weekly chart
-
'Dynamite' becomes 3rd BTS video to top 1 bln views
-
S. Korea, U.S. authorities assess N.K. has completed building new 3,000-ton submarine: sources
-
Mamamoo to hold online concert on British streaming platform next month
-
'Fake Love' becomes 4th BTS video to top 900 mln views
-
(Yonhap Feature) How young voters, once solid supporters of liberal causes, turned against Moon's party in by-elections
-
From Rose to Baekhyun, K-pop group idols also shine as solo acts
-
Moon takes election rout as 'reprimand' from the public, Cheong Wa Dae says
-
Boy band TXT to perform on Ellen DeGeneres show in latest global push
-
BTS to stream concerts in weekend Bang Bang Con event
-
S. Korea voices 'grave concerns' over Japan's expected decision to release Fukushima water into sea
-
(2nd LD) AstraZeneca vaccine rollout resumed, those under 30 excluded
-
S. Korea, U.S. closely watching N. Korean moves on SLBMs, new submarine: JCS
-
(LEAD) Seoul mayor pushes for introduction of self-testing kits, extending hours for small businesses
-
(LEAD) New virus cases under 600 for 2nd day; spring resurgence in store