Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Foreign ministry calls in Japanese ambassador over decision to release Fukushima water into sea

All News 14:43 April 13, 2021

SEOUL, April 13 (Yonhap) -- The foreign ministry called in Japan's top envoy to Seoul on Tuesday after Tokyo announced its decision to release the contaminated water from the wreaked Fukushima nuclear power plant into the ocean.

Second Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-moon met with Japanese Ambassador Koichi Aiboshi, according to officials, hours after Tokyo formalized the plan in a Cabinet meeting of related ministers in the morning.

Choi was expected to express regrets and lodge a protest during the meeting.

Japan said it will start gradually releasing more than 1.2 million tons of radioactive water stored in tanks into the Pacific Ocean in two years, pushing ahead with the plan strongly opposed by its local fishery industry and neighboring countries.

This Kyodo News photo, taken April 13, 2021, shows the crippled nuclear power plant, located in the town of Namie, Fukushima Prefecture. (Yonhap)

elly@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#foreign ministry #Fukushima water
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!