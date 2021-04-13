KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, April 13 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
GC Corp 369,500 UP 29,500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 9,820 UP 150
LOTTE 33,350 0
POSCO 327,000 DN 2,500
SPC SAMLIP 74,500 UP 400
SAMSUNG SDS 189,500 UP 3,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 36,000 UP 50
KUMHOTIRE 3,805 UP 5
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 690,000 UP 35,000
LS 65,300 DN 400
HyundaiMtr 230,000 UP 4,000
AmoreG 69,100 UP 2,200
GCH Corp 38,000 UP 800
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 42,000 DN 150
LotteChilsung 135,500 UP 2,500
DB INSURANCE 44,800 DN 1,400
SK Discovery 60,100 UP 1,400
GS E&C 43,700 DN 1,050
KPIC 302,000 DN 9,000
SamsungElec 84,000 UP 800
Binggrae 63,300 DN 500
NHIS 11,950 0
ORION Holdings 16,600 UP 50
SKNetworks 5,590 UP 70
KCC 274,500 DN 6,000
SKBP 114,000 UP 4,000
NEXENTIRE 7,750 DN 50
CHONGKUNDANG 143,500 0
BukwangPharm 23,250 UP 50
ILJIN MATERIALS 76,700 DN 300
Daewoong 33,400 UP 250
SamyangFood 90,600 UP 400
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 20,300 UP 300
CJ CheilJedang 415,000 DN 1,500
TaekwangInd 1,037,000 UP 22,000
SSANGYONGCNE 7,660 UP 10
Hyundai M&F INS 23,200 DN 50
Daesang 26,400 DN 200
HANKOOK & COMPANY 18,700 UP 250
KIA CORP. 85,500 UP 1,200
