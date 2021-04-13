GC Corp 369,500 UP 29,500

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 9,820 UP 150

LOTTE 33,350 0

POSCO 327,000 DN 2,500

SPC SAMLIP 74,500 UP 400

SAMSUNG SDS 189,500 UP 3,000

KOREA AEROSPACE 36,000 UP 50

KUMHOTIRE 3,805 UP 5

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 690,000 UP 35,000

LS 65,300 DN 400

HyundaiMtr 230,000 UP 4,000

AmoreG 69,100 UP 2,200

GCH Corp 38,000 UP 800

HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 42,000 DN 150

LotteChilsung 135,500 UP 2,500

DB INSURANCE 44,800 DN 1,400

SK Discovery 60,100 UP 1,400

GS E&C 43,700 DN 1,050

KPIC 302,000 DN 9,000

SamsungElec 84,000 UP 800

Binggrae 63,300 DN 500

NHIS 11,950 0

ORION Holdings 16,600 UP 50

SKNetworks 5,590 UP 70

KCC 274,500 DN 6,000

SKBP 114,000 UP 4,000

NEXENTIRE 7,750 DN 50

CHONGKUNDANG 143,500 0

BukwangPharm 23,250 UP 50

ILJIN MATERIALS 76,700 DN 300

Daewoong 33,400 UP 250

SamyangFood 90,600 UP 400

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 20,300 UP 300

CJ CheilJedang 415,000 DN 1,500

TaekwangInd 1,037,000 UP 22,000

SSANGYONGCNE 7,660 UP 10

Hyundai M&F INS 23,200 DN 50

Daesang 26,400 DN 200

HANKOOK & COMPANY 18,700 UP 250

KIA CORP. 85,500 UP 1,200

(MORE)