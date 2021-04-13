KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
SK hynix 139,500 UP 2,000
Youngpoong 603,000 DN 3,000
HyundaiEng&Const 45,400 DN 350
CUCKOO HOMESYS 42,400 UP 450
SamsungF&MIns 190,500 0
HANALL BIOPHARMA 24,350 UP 350
Kogas 33,300 UP 200
Hanwha 31,350 UP 150
DB HiTek 55,200 UP 200
CJ 95,200 UP 1,800
JWPHARMA 30,200 0
LGInt 30,750 UP 200
KAL 26,650 DN 150
YUNGJIN PHARM 6,500 UP 190
LG Corp. 95,900 UP 900
BoryungPharm 23,000 UP 1,500
L&L 15,250 UP 50
LOTTE Fine Chem 60,400 DN 300
HYUNDAI STEEL 48,700 DN 1,200
Shinsegae 280,000 0
POSCO CHEMICAL 166,500 DN 2,500
Nongshim 295,500 UP 2,000
Hyosung 85,600 UP 200
DongkukStlMill 19,000 UP 800
SGBC 92,400 UP 14,600
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 91,500 UP 200
ShinhanGroup 37,250 DN 150
HITEJINRO 36,100 DN 100
Yuhan 65,900 UP 100
CJ LOGISTICS 175,000 DN 3,000
DOOSAN 49,250 DN 250
DL 85,200 UP 400
NamsunAlum 3,835 UP 75
MERITZ SECU 4,575 DN 25
HtlShilla 84,900 DN 600
Hanmi Science 60,500 UP 200
SamsungElecMech 191,500 UP 500
Hanssem 120,500 DN 3,500
TAEYOUNG E&C 12,300 0
KSOE 133,000 UP 1,500
New BTS song 'Film Out' tops Japan's Oricon weekly chart
'Dynamite' becomes 3rd BTS video to top 1 bln views
S. Korea, U.S. authorities assess N.K. has completed building new 3,000-ton submarine: sources
Mamamoo to hold online concert on British streaming platform next month
'Fake Love' becomes 4th BTS video to top 900 mln views
(Yonhap Feature) How young voters, once solid supporters of liberal causes, turned against Moon's party in by-elections
From Rose to Baekhyun, K-pop group idols also shine as solo acts
Moon takes election rout as 'reprimand' from the public, Cheong Wa Dae says
Boy band TXT to perform on Ellen DeGeneres show in latest global push
BTS to stream concerts in weekend Bang Bang Con event
S. Korea voices 'grave concerns' over Japan's expected decision to release Fukushima water into sea
S. Korea, U.S. closely watching N. Korean moves on SLBMs, new submarine: JCS
(LEAD) Seoul mayor pushes for introduction of self-testing kits, extending hours for small businesses
(LEAD) New virus cases under 600 for 2nd day; spring resurgence in store
S. Korea expresses 'strong regret' over Japan's decision to release water from Fukushima