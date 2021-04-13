KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
MIRAE ASSET SEC 10,150 DN 100
SKC 145,000 UP 1,000
GS Retail 37,400 DN 300
Ottogi 574,000 DN 1,000
IlyangPharm 35,500 UP 650
F&F 157,000 0
HyundaiMipoDock 66,600 DN 300
IS DONGSEO 59,600 UP 1,300
S-Oil 77,800 DN 400
LG Innotek 212,500 UP 4,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 289,000 DN 2,000
HMM 29,900 0
HYUNDAI WIA 77,900 UP 400
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 48,350 DN 100
OCI 117,500 DN 500
KumhoPetrochem 245,000 DN 3,000
LS ELECTRIC 61,000 UP 100
Mobis 301,500 DN 1,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 40,400 UP 500
HDC HOLDINGS 12,400 0
S-1 82,300 0
KorZinc 417,500 UP 4,500
ZINUS 83,000 UP 800
SamsungHvyInd 7,610 DN 10
SYC 57,100 UP 400
SKTelecom 300,000 UP 17,000
SNT MOTIV 60,300 UP 500
HyundaiElev 45,550 UP 150
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 24,650 UP 250
Hanon Systems 17,900 DN 100
SK 299,500 UP 4,000
ShinpoongPharm 90,100 DN 700
Handsome 42,100 DN 1,000
Asiana Airlines 14,950 UP 50
COWAY 67,800 DN 200
LOTTE SHOPPING 125,000 DN 500
Hanchem 263,500 0
DWS 49,300 UP 900
KEPCO 23,900 UP 50
SamsungSecu 41,100 DN 250
New BTS song 'Film Out' tops Japan's Oricon weekly chart
'Dynamite' becomes 3rd BTS video to top 1 bln views
S. Korea, U.S. authorities assess N.K. has completed building new 3,000-ton submarine: sources
Mamamoo to hold online concert on British streaming platform next month
'Fake Love' becomes 4th BTS video to top 900 mln views
(Yonhap Feature) How young voters, once solid supporters of liberal causes, turned against Moon's party in by-elections
From Rose to Baekhyun, K-pop group idols also shine as solo acts
Moon takes election rout as 'reprimand' from the public, Cheong Wa Dae says
Boy band TXT to perform on Ellen DeGeneres show in latest global push
BTS to stream concerts in weekend Bang Bang Con event
S. Korea voices 'grave concerns' over Japan's expected decision to release Fukushima water into sea
S. Korea, U.S. closely watching N. Korean moves on SLBMs, new submarine: JCS
(LEAD) Seoul mayor pushes for introduction of self-testing kits, extending hours for small businesses
(LEAD) New virus cases under 600 for 2nd day; spring resurgence in store
S. Korea expresses 'strong regret' over Japan's decision to release water from Fukushima