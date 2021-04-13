KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
KG DONGBU STL 15,250 DN 450
DONGSUH 32,150 UP 150
SamsungEng 13,750 DN 100
SAMSUNG C&T 135,500 UP 6,000
PanOcean 6,140 UP 120
SAMSUNG CARD 34,150 DN 400
CheilWorldwide 21,750 UP 50
KT 28,100 UP 250
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL206000 DN1500
LOTTE TOUR 18,900 0
LG Uplus 13,100 UP 500
SAMSUNG LIFE 76,700 UP 700
KT&G 82,300 UP 300
DHICO 13,450 UP 250
Doosanfc 52,800 UP 2,000
LG Display 24,650 DN 50
DSME 28,900 DN 100
Kangwonland 25,000 UP 250
NAVER 388,500 UP 3,000
IBK 9,200 UP 20
Kakao 558,000 0
NCsoft 914,000 UP 8,000
KIWOOM 136,000 DN 1,000
DSINFRA 10,650 UP 100
DWEC 6,620 DN 90
DongwonF&B 193,000 0
KEPCO KPS 33,700 DN 350
LGH&H 1,563,000 DN 1,000
LGCHEM 868,000 UP 51,000
KEPCO E&C 31,300 UP 100
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 81,200 UP 200
HYUNDAI ROTEM 19,950 0
LGELECTRONICS 157,500 UP 1,000
Celltrion 316,000 UP 5,500
Huchems 22,150 UP 50
DAEWOONG PHARM 136,500 UP 2,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 88,300 DN 200
KIH 107,500 UP 4,000
LOTTE Himart 40,350 DN 300
GS 39,050 0
New BTS song 'Film Out' tops Japan's Oricon weekly chart
'Dynamite' becomes 3rd BTS video to top 1 bln views
S. Korea, U.S. authorities assess N.K. has completed building new 3,000-ton submarine: sources
Mamamoo to hold online concert on British streaming platform next month
'Fake Love' becomes 4th BTS video to top 900 mln views
(Yonhap Feature) How young voters, once solid supporters of liberal causes, turned against Moon's party in by-elections
From Rose to Baekhyun, K-pop group idols also shine as solo acts
Moon takes election rout as 'reprimand' from the public, Cheong Wa Dae says
Boy band TXT to perform on Ellen DeGeneres show in latest global push
BTS to stream concerts in weekend Bang Bang Con event
S. Korea voices 'grave concerns' over Japan's expected decision to release Fukushima water into sea
S. Korea, U.S. closely watching N. Korean moves on SLBMs, new submarine: JCS
(LEAD) Seoul mayor pushes for introduction of self-testing kits, extending hours for small businesses
(LEAD) New virus cases under 600 for 2nd day; spring resurgence in store
S. Korea expresses 'strong regret' over Japan's decision to release water from Fukushima