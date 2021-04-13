KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
CJ CGV 27,050 UP 150
LIG Nex1 43,600 UP 1,100
Fila Holdings 42,500 0
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 183,500 UP 5,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 41,250 DN 350
HANWHA LIFE 3,250 UP 20
AMOREPACIFIC 268,000 UP 12,500
FOOSUNG 10,650 DN 100
SK Innovation 277,000 UP 10,500
POONGSAN 33,050 UP 50
KBFinancialGroup 53,500 UP 100
Hansae 21,650 UP 500
LG HAUSYS 87,200 UP 200
Youngone Corp 40,150 DN 150
CSWIND 81,000 DN 2,700
GKL 15,850 DN 100
KOLON IND 62,000 DN 2,600
HanmiPharm 346,500 UP 4,500
BNK Financial Group 6,750 DN 50
emart 169,500 0
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY523 00 UP300
KOLMAR KOREA 58,200 UP 1,800
HANJINKAL 55,000 UP 1,500
DoubleUGames 68,900 DN 300
CUCKOO 130,500 DN 1,000
COSMAX 120,000 UP 1,000
MANDO 66,200 UP 500
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 784,000 UP 2,000
INNOCEAN 60,700 UP 200
Doosan Bobcat 41,450 UP 300
H.S.ENTERPRISE 18,550 DN 700
Netmarble 138,500 DN 1,500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S58700 UP2100
ORION 127,500 0
HANWHA SYSTEMS 20,100 DN 200
BGF Retail 162,000 DN 1,500
SKCHEM 276,000 UP 12,500
HDC-OP 27,950 DN 500
WooriFinancialGroup 10,350 DN 50
Big Hit 252,500 0
