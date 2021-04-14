Export prices up for 4th month in March
SEOUL, April 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's export prices rose in March, marking the fourth straight monthly gain amid a modest recovery in exports, central bank data showed Wednesday.
The country's export price index, in terms of the local currency, rose 3.3 percent in March from the previous month, according to the preliminary data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).
The reading marked the fourth consecutive month of an on-month rise. In February, the index rose 3.1 percent on-month.
From a year earlier, the index rose 5.6 percent, the BOK data showed.
South Korea's exports grew 16.6 percent on-year in March, helped by solid demand for chips and autos, to extend their gains for the fifth consecutive month.
Exports came to US$53.8 billion last month, compared with $46.1 billion a year earlier, according to the data compiled by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
Imports rose 18.8 percent to $49.6 billion, resulting in a trade surplus of $4.17 billion. It marked the 11th consecutive month for the country to post a trade surplus.
South Korea's import prices also gained 3.4 percent on-month in March, mainly due to rising oil prices, the BOK said.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
New BTS song 'Film Out' tops Japan's Oricon weekly chart
-
'Dynamite' becomes 3rd BTS video to top 1 bln views
-
S. Korea, U.S. authorities assess N.K. has completed building new 3,000-ton submarine: sources
-
Mamamoo to hold online concert on British streaming platform next month
-
'Fake Love' becomes 4th BTS video to top 900 mln views
-
(Yonhap Feature) How young voters, once solid supporters of liberal causes, turned against Moon's party in by-elections
-
From Rose to Baekhyun, K-pop group idols also shine as solo acts
-
Moon takes election rout as 'reprimand' from the public, Cheong Wa Dae says
-
Boy band TXT to perform on Ellen DeGeneres show in latest global push
-
BTS to stream concerts in weekend Bang Bang Con event
-
S. Korea voices 'grave concerns' over Japan's expected decision to release Fukushima water into sea
-
Sex doll experience cafe condemned by residents in Yongin
-
(LEAD) New virus cases under 600 for 2nd day; spring resurgence in store
-
New Marine Corps commandant takes office
-
S. Korea expresses 'strong regret' over Japan's decision to release water from Fukushima