Coupang's sales nearly double, losses sharply narrow in 2020
SEOUL, April 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's e-commerce giant Coupang Inc. saw its yearly revenue almost double in 2020 from a year ago on the back of explosive growth in the e-commerce sector, and its losses sharply narrowed, filing data showed Tuesday.
Coupang's sales stood at 13.92 trillion won (US$12.38 billion) in 2020, steeply up from 7.14 trillion won the previous year, according to the company's regulatory filing.
Its operating losses narrowed to 550 billion won, sharply narrowing from operating losses of 721 billion won over the cited period. Combined net losses also decreased to 604.7 billion won, down from 751.1 billion won.
Coupang's annual sales have grown at an average rate of 66 percent for the past five years, but on the back of the pandemic, its sales exploded last year.
Last month, Coupang made a landmark debut on the New York Stock Exchange.
The company raised some $4.6 billion, the largest IPO by a foreign company since China's Alibaba in 2014.
The company closed at $45.22 overnight, up 29.2 percent from its $35 initial offering price.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
New BTS song 'Film Out' tops Japan's Oricon weekly chart
-
'Dynamite' becomes 3rd BTS video to top 1 bln views
-
S. Korea, U.S. authorities assess N.K. has completed building new 3,000-ton submarine: sources
-
Mamamoo to hold online concert on British streaming platform next month
-
'Fake Love' becomes 4th BTS video to top 900 mln views
-
(Yonhap Feature) How young voters, once solid supporters of liberal causes, turned against Moon's party in by-elections
-
From Rose to Baekhyun, K-pop group idols also shine as solo acts
-
Moon takes election rout as 'reprimand' from the public, Cheong Wa Dae says
-
Boy band TXT to perform on Ellen DeGeneres show in latest global push
-
BTS to stream concerts in weekend Bang Bang Con event
-
S. Korea voices 'grave concerns' over Japan's expected decision to release Fukushima water into sea
-
S. Korea, U.S. closely watching N. Korean moves on SLBMs, new submarine: JCS
-
(LEAD) New virus cases under 600 for 2nd day; spring resurgence in store
-
(LEAD) Seoul mayor pushes for introduction of self-testing kits, extending hours for small businesses
-
S. Korea expresses 'strong regret' over Japan's decision to release water from Fukushima