U.S. climate envoy Kerry to visit China, South Korea
WASHINGTON, April 13 (Yonhap) -- Special U.S. envoy for climate John Kerry will visit South Korea this week, the State Department said Tuesday. ahead of a U.S.-hosted climate summit to be attended by dozens of global leaders, including South Korean President Moon Jae-in.
"Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry will travel to Shanghai and Seoul April 14-17," the department said, without specifying how long his visits to China and South Korea will each last.
It said the visit is aimed at "raising global climate ambition" ahead of the climate summit, set to be held April 22-23.
U.S. President Joe Biden has invited the leaders of 40 countries to the virtual event, including the leaders of China, Japan and Russia.
