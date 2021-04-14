New virus cases back over 700 as fourth wave of pandemic looms
SEOUL, April 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's daily new coronavirus cases rebounded to over 700 on Wednesday, the most in over three months, as cluster infections across the country continued to pop up sparking concerns over another wave of the pandemic.
The country reported 731 more COVID-19 cases, including 714 local infections, raising the total caseload to 111,419, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
Wednesday's daily caseload was the highest since Jan. 7, when 869 new cases were confirmed. The number of new cases remained in the 500s over the last two days due largely to fewer tests conducted over the weekend.
The country added seven more deaths, raising the total to 1,782.
Health authorities have expressed concerns over a fourth wave of the pandemic in spring as people let their guard down and increase activities.
They warned of stronger restrictions on multiuse facilities if the virus transmissions show no signs of letup.
The number of locally transmitted cases surpassed 600 over the past week for the first time in three months, and the proportion of untraceable virus cases stood at 28.2 percent during the period, the KDCA said.
Health Minister Kwon Deok-cheol vowed to expand preemptive testing to detect patients at an early stage and explore ways to effectively use self-testing kits to further step up the testing capacity.
The Seoul metropolitan government is pushing to introduce rapid COVID-19 self-testing kits in schools, universities and religious facilities as part of its new campaign to safely reopen the city.
Under new Mayor Oh Se-hoon, the city government has been working on a coronavirus response scheme tailored to the needs of individual businesses, raising concerns about potential inconsistencies with the policies of the central government.
Of the newly confirmed locally transmitted cases, 245 came from Seoul, with Gyeonggi Province that surrounds the capital city accounting for 238.
The southeastern port city of Busan reported 48 new cases.
There were 17 additional imported cases, adding three from the previous day.
The number of seriously or critically ill COVID-19 patients was 100, down one from Tuesday
The total number of people released from quarantine after making full recoveries was 101,938, up 651 from a day earlier.
