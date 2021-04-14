Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Wednesday's weather forecast

April 14, 2021

SEOUL, April 14 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 13/03 Sunny 0

Incheon 12/05 Sunny 0

Suwon 14/03 Sunny 0

Cheongju 16/04 Sunny 0

Daejeon 17/04 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 16/01 Sunny 0

Gangneung 18/05 Cloudy 0

Jeonju 16/04 Sunny 0

Gwangju 16/05 Cloudy 0

Jeju 13/09 Cloudy 0

Daegu 17/06 Sunny 0

Busan 18/07 Cloudy 0
