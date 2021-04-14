Wednesday's weather forecast
All News 09:09 April 14, 2021
SEOUL, April 14 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 13/03 Sunny 0
Incheon 12/05 Sunny 0
Suwon 14/03 Sunny 0
Cheongju 16/04 Sunny 0
Daejeon 17/04 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 16/01 Sunny 0
Gangneung 18/05 Cloudy 0
Jeonju 16/04 Sunny 0
Gwangju 16/05 Cloudy 0
Jeju 13/09 Cloudy 0
Daegu 17/06 Sunny 0
Busan 18/07 Cloudy 0
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
'Dynamite' becomes 3rd BTS video to top 1 bln views
-
BTS enters Billboard Hot 100 with new Japanese single
-
S. Korea, U.S. authorities assess N.K. has completed building new 3,000-ton submarine: sources
-
'Fake Love' becomes 4th BTS video to top 900 mln views
-
BTS to stream concerts in weekend Bang Bang Con event
Most Saved
-
(Yonhap Feature) How young voters, once solid supporters of liberal causes, turned against Moon's party in by-elections
-
From Rose to Baekhyun, K-pop group idols also shine as solo acts
-
Moon takes election rout as 'reprimand' from the public, Cheong Wa Dae says
-
Boy band TXT to perform on Ellen DeGeneres show in latest global push
-
BTS to stream concerts in weekend Bang Bang Con event
-
Sex doll experience cafe condemned by residents in Yongin
-
S. Korea voices 'grave concerns' over Japan's expected decision to release Fukushima water into sea
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea expresses 'strong regret' over Japan's decision to release water from Fukushima
-
(LEAD) New virus cases under 600 for 2nd day; spring resurgence in store
-
New Marine Corps commandant takes office