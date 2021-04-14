Seoul stocks open higher on eased inflation woes, job data
SEOUL, April 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened higher Wednesday on eased inflation woes and better-than-expected job data.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) advanced 3.86 points, or 0.12 percent, to 3,172.94 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
Investors' sentiment improved after the country reported the first job additions in 13 months in March in the latest sign that the employment market is recovering.
Also, overnight advances in the U.S. stock market boosted appetite for risky assets.
In Seoul, blue-chip shares traded mixed across the board.
Market kingpin Samsung Electronics fell 0.36 percent, while LG Electronics jumped 2.54 percent. No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix dropped 1.08 percent.
SK Innovation lost 0.72 percent, after it rallied for the second straight session after reaching a last-minute settlement in a bitter U.S. trade dispute with LG Chem-owned LG Energy Solution earlier this week.
Top mobile carrier SK Telecom fell 1.83 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,121.85 won against the U.S. dollar, up 4.05 won from the previous session's close.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
