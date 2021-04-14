Samsung Engineering wins US$650 mln plant deal from Saudi Arabia
All News 09:59 April 14, 2021
SEOUL, April 14 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Engineering Co., a plant construction unit of Samsung Group, said Wednesday it has clinched a US$650 million deal to build a petrochemical plant in Saudi Arabia.
Under the deal with Advanced Global Investment Co., a subsidiary of Saudi Arabia's Advanced Petrochemical Co., Samsung Engineering will build a propane dehydrogenation plant and utilities and offsites at Jubail Industrial City II on Saudi Arabia's eastern coast.
The plant, which is set to be completed in 2024, will produce 840,000 tons of propylene annually.
entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
'Dynamite' becomes 3rd BTS video to top 1 bln views
-
BTS enters Billboard Hot 100 with new Japanese single
-
S. Korea, U.S. authorities assess N.K. has completed building new 3,000-ton submarine: sources
-
'Fake Love' becomes 4th BTS video to top 900 mln views
-
BTS to stream concerts in weekend Bang Bang Con event
Most Saved
-
(Yonhap Feature) How young voters, once solid supporters of liberal causes, turned against Moon's party in by-elections
-
From Rose to Baekhyun, K-pop group idols also shine as solo acts
-
Moon takes election rout as 'reprimand' from the public, Cheong Wa Dae says
-
Boy band TXT to perform on Ellen DeGeneres show in latest global push
-
BTS to stream concerts in weekend Bang Bang Con event
-
Sex doll experience cafe condemned by residents in Yongin
-
S. Korea voices 'grave concerns' over Japan's expected decision to release Fukushima water into sea
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea expresses 'strong regret' over Japan's decision to release water from Fukushima
-
(LEAD) New virus cases under 600 for 2nd day; spring resurgence in store
-
New Marine Corps commandant takes office