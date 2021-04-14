N.K. propaganda outlet decries S. Korea's mayoral elections as 'backward' politics
SEOUL, April 14 (Yonhap) -- A North Korean propaganda outlet on Wednesday criticized South Korea's recent mayoral elections as an example of "backward" politics, saying the races were marred by mudslinging and negative campaigning.
Last week's mayoral by-elections in Seoul and the southeastern city of Busan ended with the ruling Democratic Party's crushing defeat after the campaigns were dominated by alleged real estate speculation and criticism of the Moon Jae-in administration's real estate policy.
Tongil Voice, a North Korean propaganda radio broadcast, slammed the elections as a "rampage of madmen crazy for power" and criticized the mayoral candidates for defaming each other with words like "trash" and "severe dementia."
"The by-elections show that so-called politics in South Korea are not aimed at advancing society but rather bring regression that runs counter to public sentiment and creates confusion," it said.
The outlet accused Oh Se-hoon, the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) candidate in Seoul, and Ahn Cheol-soo of the minor opposition People's Party of pointing "swords at each other" after forging an alliance.
Oh was chosen to become the single opposition candidate after the two had sought to merge their campaigns in a bid to raise chances of election victory for the broader opposition bloc.
Oh won the election and took office as Seoul's mayor on Thursday.
julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
'Dynamite' becomes 3rd BTS video to top 1 bln views
-
BTS enters Billboard Hot 100 with new Japanese single
-
S. Korea, U.S. authorities assess N.K. has completed building new 3,000-ton submarine: sources
-
'Fake Love' becomes 4th BTS video to top 900 mln views
-
BTS to stream concerts in weekend Bang Bang Con event
-
(Yonhap Feature) How young voters, once solid supporters of liberal causes, turned against Moon's party in by-elections
-
From Rose to Baekhyun, K-pop group idols also shine as solo acts
-
Moon takes election rout as 'reprimand' from the public, Cheong Wa Dae says
-
Boy band TXT to perform on Ellen DeGeneres show in latest global push
-
BTS to stream concerts in weekend Bang Bang Con event
-
Sex doll experience cafe condemned by residents in Yongin
-
S. Korea voices 'grave concerns' over Japan's expected decision to release Fukushima water into sea
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea expresses 'strong regret' over Japan's decision to release water from Fukushima
-
New Marine Corps commandant takes office
-
(LEAD) New virus cases under 600 for 2nd day; spring resurgence in store