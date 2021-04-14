K-pop girl group ITZY set to release EP 'Guess Who' this month
SEOUL, April 14 (Yonhap) -- K-pop girl group ITZY is ready to come back with its fourth EP, "Guess Who," later this month, its agency said Wednesday.
The album, due out on April 30, includes main track "In the Morning" produced by their label founder and K-pop guru Park Jin-young, according to JYP Entertainment.
The six-track EP also includes songs by songwriters who have collaborated with top-notch K-pop acts BTS, TWICE and IU like KASS, danke and earattack, it added.
ITZY, consisting of Yeji, Ryujin, Chaeryeong, Lia and Yuna, debuted in February 2019 and became an instant hit. The band won 10 rookie awards for that year.
In January, the five-piece act rolled out its first English-language EP "Not Shy" as part of efforts to go global. It carried English versions of previous hits "Not Shy," "Wannabe," "Icy" and "Dalla Dalla."
mlee@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
'Dynamite' becomes 3rd BTS video to top 1 bln views
-
BTS enters Billboard Hot 100 with new Japanese single
-
S. Korea, U.S. authorities assess N.K. has completed building new 3,000-ton submarine: sources
-
'Fake Love' becomes 4th BTS video to top 900 mln views
-
BTS to stream concerts in weekend Bang Bang Con event
-
(Yonhap Feature) How young voters, once solid supporters of liberal causes, turned against Moon's party in by-elections
-
From Rose to Baekhyun, K-pop group idols also shine as solo acts
-
Moon takes election rout as 'reprimand' from the public, Cheong Wa Dae says
-
Boy band TXT to perform on Ellen DeGeneres show in latest global push
-
BTS to stream concerts in weekend Bang Bang Con event
-
Sex doll experience cafe condemned by residents in Yongin
-
S. Korea voices 'grave concerns' over Japan's expected decision to release Fukushima water into sea
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea expresses 'strong regret' over Japan's decision to release water from Fukushima
-
New Marine Corps commandant takes office
-
(LEAD) New virus cases under 600 for 2nd day; spring resurgence in store