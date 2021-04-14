Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Samsung Heavy completes pilot test of LNG regasfication system

All News 10:54 April 14, 2021

By Nam Kwang-sik

SEOUL, April 14 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Heavy Industries Co. said Wednesday that it has completed the pilot test of its liquefied natural gas (LNG) regasfication system.

The system, named S-REGAS, is the world's first LNG regasification system for LNG floating storage regasification unit (LNG-FSRU) combined with cold power generation technologies, the shipbuilder said.

Cold power generation refers to electric power generation using energy produced during the vaporization process of LNG, which is transported in a liquid state by cooling it to minus 162 C, without emitting carbon dioxide.

The S-REGAS can generate 16-megawatt electricity, the company said.

A LNG FSRU is a ship that provides natural gas to consumers on shore after vaporizing liquefied natural gas offshore.

An official at Samsung Heavy Industries Co. (L) explains the world's first LNG regasfication system of LNG floating storage regasification unit (LNG-FSRU) that is combined with a cold power generation system, in this photo provided by the shipbuilder on April 14, 2021. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

ksnam@yna.co.kr
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!