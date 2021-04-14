Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hyundai E&C bags US$150 mln order from Singapore

All News 11:02 April 14, 2021

SEOUL, April 14 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co., a major builder in South Korea, said Wednesday it has won a US$150 million order to build a underground substation in Singapore.

Under a letter of award from Singapore's SP Group, Hyundai E&C said it will handle earth retaining stabilizing structure and piling works of a 34-story office tower and the construction of the underground substation along with the operation support center in Pasir Panjang, the southwest region of Singapore.

The construction affiliate of Hyundai Motor Group has been working on the foundation and earth retaining stabilizing structure of the 230-kV underground substation.

With the latest deal, Hyundai E&C said it is better positioned to win a future contract to build the 34-storey office tower.

Last year, SP Group, Singapore's largest electric and gas distributor, signed an agreement with Hyundai Motor Group to create an electricity ecosystem.

