Seoul stocks trade nearly flat late Wednesday morning
SEOUL, April 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks trimmed earlier gains to trade nearly flat late Wednesday morning as investors cashed in profits.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) gained 1 point, or 0.03 percent, to 3,170.08 as of 11:20 a.m.
Seoul shares kicked off stronger at the opening bell on eased inflation woes and better-than-expected job data.
The number of employed people in South Korea reached 26.9 million last month, 314,000 more than a year earlier, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea. It marked the first time that Asia's fourth-largest economy added jobs since February 2020.
Analysts said the investors' sentiment was also earlier boosted by remarks from Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Patrick Harker, who said Fed policy is going to hold steady.
Market kingpin Samsung Electronics fell 0.6 percent, while LG Electronics added 1.27 percent. No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix dropped 1.79 percent.
Top carmakers Hyundai Motor advanced 1.3 percent after the firm announced its plan to resume the operation of one of its production lines following a weeklong suspension due to chip parts shortage. Kia Motors gained 1.05 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,121.50 won against the U.S. dollar, up 4.40 won from the previous session's close.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
'Dynamite' becomes 3rd BTS video to top 1 bln views
-
BTS enters Billboard Hot 100 with new Japanese single
-
S. Korea, U.S. authorities assess N.K. has completed building new 3,000-ton submarine: sources
-
'Fake Love' becomes 4th BTS video to top 900 mln views
-
BTS to stream concerts in weekend Bang Bang Con event
-
(Yonhap Feature) How young voters, once solid supporters of liberal causes, turned against Moon's party in by-elections
-
From Rose to Baekhyun, K-pop group idols also shine as solo acts
-
Moon takes election rout as 'reprimand' from the public, Cheong Wa Dae says
-
Boy band TXT to perform on Ellen DeGeneres show in latest global push
-
BTS to stream concerts in weekend Bang Bang Con event
-
Sex doll experience cafe condemned by residents in Yongin
-
(LEAD) New virus cases back over 700 as fourth wave of pandemic looms
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea expresses 'strong regret' over Japan's decision to release water from Fukushima
-
New Marine Corps commandant takes office
-
N. Korea could have up to 242 nuclear weapons by 2027: report