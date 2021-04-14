Moon orders probe into alleged corruption by Cheong Wa Dae secretary
SEOUL, April 14 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in instructed Cheong Wa Dae on Wednesday to look immediately and thoroughly into allegations of corruption involving his secretary for culture.
The move came after a news report that a local company established by the secretary, Jun Hyo-gwan, won a dozen contracts worth a total of 5.1 billion won (US$4.5 million), with the Seoul metropolitan government while he was serving as a senior official at the City Hall from 2014-2018.
Jun, formerly secretary general of Arts Council Korea, was installed into the Cheong Wa Dae post in March.
The president also ordered a probe into a separate case of the allegation that Kim Woo-nam, head of Korea Racing Authority (KRA), verbally abused a KRA employee for refusing to hire one of his former National Assembly aides. Kim served three terms as a lawmaker.
Moon ordered the senior presidential secretary for civil affairs and justice to "thoroughly confirm" related facts and "take resolute measures," according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesman Kang Min-seok.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
'Dynamite' becomes 3rd BTS video to top 1 bln views
-
BTS enters Billboard Hot 100 with new Japanese single
-
S. Korea, U.S. authorities assess N.K. has completed building new 3,000-ton submarine: sources
-
'Fake Love' becomes 4th BTS video to top 900 mln views
-
BTS to stream concerts in weekend Bang Bang Con event
-
(Yonhap Feature) How young voters, once solid supporters of liberal causes, turned against Moon's party in by-elections
-
From Rose to Baekhyun, K-pop group idols also shine as solo acts
-
Moon takes election rout as 'reprimand' from the public, Cheong Wa Dae says
-
Boy band TXT to perform on Ellen DeGeneres show in latest global push
-
BTS to stream concerts in weekend Bang Bang Con event
-
Sex doll experience cafe condemned by residents in Yongin
-
(LEAD) New virus cases back over 700 as fourth wave of pandemic looms
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea expresses 'strong regret' over Japan's decision to release water from Fukushima
-
New Marine Corps commandant takes office
-
N. Korea could have up to 242 nuclear weapons by 2027: report