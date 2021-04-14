Hyundai Motor launches fast EV charging stations in highway rest areas
By Kim Eun-jung
SEOUL, April 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korean auto giant Hyundai Motor Group said Wednesday it will operate high-speed charging stations on major highways to expand the charging infrastructure for its upcoming electric vehicles (EVs).
The group said it will open 12 fast EV charging stations equipped with 72 chargers in highway rest areas across the nation on Thursday, and add eight more in major urban areas this year.
Hyundai Motor Co. and Kia Motors Corp.'s EVs made on the automotive group's dedicated platform will be able to charge up to 80 percent capacity in 18 minutes with the 350-kilowatt-hour chargers, the group said.
Hyundai Motor is set to launch its first all-electric Ioniq 5 crossover later this month, and Kia plans to release the EV6 SUV in the latter half of this year.
Hyundai and Kia together form the world's fifth-biggest carmaker by sales.
