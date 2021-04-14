Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.
--------------------
(LEAD) New virus cases back over 700 as fourth wave of pandemic looms
SEOUL -- South Korea's daily new coronavirus cases rebounded to over 700 on Wednesday, the most in over three months, as cluster infections across the country continued to pop up sparking concerns over another wave of the pandemic.
The country reported 731 more COVID-19 cases, including 714 local infections, raising the total caseload to 111,419, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
--------------------
(2nd LD) S. Korea basks in 1st job additions in 13 months amid recovery hope
SEOUL -- South Korea reported the first job additions in 13 months in March in the latest sign that the job market is recovering after a yearlong slump caused by the pandemic, data showed Wednesday.
The number of employed people reached 26.9 million last month, 314,000 more than a year earlier, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea.
--------------------
USFK suspends administering J&J vaccine amid blood clot concerns
SEOUL -- U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) said Wednesday it is suspending the administration of the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccine to its members following U.S. health authorities' recommendation to pause its use amid concerns over blood clot cases.
"Following some rare instances of blood clotting in USA based individuals who recently received the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine -- and out of an abundance of caution to protect the force based on a joint recommendation by the U.S. FDA and CDC, and DOD directive -- USFK is immediately pausing the administration of the J&J vaccine," the U.S. military said in a Facebook post.
--------------------
N.K. propaganda outlet decries S. Korea's mayoral elections as 'backward' politics
SEOUL -- A North Korean propaganda outlet on Wednesday criticized South Korea's recent mayoral elections as an example of "backward" politics, saying the races were marred by mudslinging and negative campaigning.
Last week's mayoral by-elections in Seoul and the southeastern city of Busan ended with the ruling Democratic Party's crushing defeat after the campaigns were dominated by alleged real estate speculation and criticism of the Moon Jae-in administration's real estate policy.
--------------------
Renewed vaccine jitters may further slow S. Korea's immunization campaign
SEOUL -- Fresh vaccine jitters, caused by U.S. health authorities' recommendation of pausing the use of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine over blood clot fears, are likely to further slow South Korea's immunization drive.
In a blow to the global vaccination campaign, U.S. health authorities recommended pausing Johnson & Johnson's single-dose shot after they began an investigation into rare clots in six women who received the shot. One person died.
--------------------
Unseasonable cold snap grips South Korea
SEOUL -- Mid-April's warm spring weather suddenly turned back into early winter across South Korea on Wednesday, as the state weather agency said temperatures dived more than 10 degrees from the previous day.
The morning low plummeted below zero in many parts of the country, with the Mount Seorak area in Gangwon Province logging a low of minus 7.8 C, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).
--------------------
N.K. propaganda website denounces S. Korea's weapon purchase plan as preparation for invasion
SEOUL -- A North Korean propaganda outlet on Wednesday denounced South Korea's recent decision to deploy new attack helicopters and destroyers as part of preparations for a long-sought invasion of the North.
Last month, South Korea announced that it will import around 36 large combat choppers by 2028 and build next-generation Aegis-equipped destroyers as part of efforts to beef up its national defense capability.
--------------------
ICT exports rise for 10th month in March on high demand for chips, displays
SEOUL -- South Korea's exports of information and communication technology (ICT) products rose 8.9 percent in March from a year earlier, marking the 10th consecutive month of on-year gains, thanks to healthy global demand for chips and displays, data showed Wednesday.
Outbound shipments of ICT goods reached US$17.41 billion last month, compared with $15.99 billion the previous year, according to the data compiled by the Ministry of Science and ICT.
(END)
