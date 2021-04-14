Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.
--------------------
(2nd LD) S. Korea mulls int'l suit against Japan's plan to release contaminated water: Cheong Wa Dae
SEOUL -- South Korea is considering lodging a complaint with an international tribunal against Japan's decision to dump a huge amount of contaminated wastewater from a crippled nuclear plant into the Pacific Ocean, Cheong Wa Dae said Wednesday.
President Moon Jae-in issued the instruction before meeting with Japan's new ambassador here, Koichi Aiboshi, to receive his credentials.
--------------------
S. Koreans escalate protests against Japan's planned release of radioactive water
SEOUL -- South Koreans are stepping up protests against Japan's decision to release contaminated water from its wrecked Fukushima nuclear power plant into the sea, as a dozen government leaders on Wednesday joined civic activists and fishermen in condemning the move as an irreparable disaster for the world's marine ecosystem.
Heads of local governments nationwide successively issued statements or held news conferences to denounce Japan's planned release of radioactive water as a threat to the safety and lives of all people and demand the Japanese government scrap the controversial plan.
--------------------
S. Korea voices concerns to U.S. over Japan's decision to release tainted Fukushima plant water
SEOUL -- South Korea has expressed concerns to the United States over Japan's decision to discharge contaminated water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant into the ocean, the foreign ministry said Wednesday.
The move came as the U.S. State Department said Japan "appears to have adopted an approach in accordance with globally accepted nuclear safety standards" in apparent support of its decision to release the radioactive water despite opposition from South Korea and other neighboring countries.
--------------------
Samsung scions putting final touches on inheritance tax payment scheme: sources
SEOUL -- Scions of Samsung Group, South Korea's top conglomerate, are putting the final touches to their massive inheritance tax payment plan as the deadline nears.
The scions of the late chief have reportedly completed appraisal of artworks and real estate that were owned by late group chairman Lee Kun-hee and are discussing how to distribute his wealth and pay inheritance taxes, according to industry sources on Wednesday.
--------------------
Ruling party slams Seoul mayor's push to introduce new COVID-19 rules
SEOUL -- The ruling Democratic Party (DP) on Wednesday slammed Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon's plan to introduce new COVID-19 rules in the city, calling the idea an act of "holding people's lives hostage."
Oh, a member of the main opposition People Power Party, took office on Thursday after winning the mayoral by-election over Park Young-sun of the DP by a landslide. One of his early focuses has been helping small businesses survive the pandemic by looking at ways to keep them open for longer hours, including by introducing rapid COVID-19 self-testing kits.
--------------------
(LEAD) SK Telecom to be split into two, holding company to oversee non-mobile biz
SEOUL -- SK Telecom Co., South Korea's largest mobile carrier, said Wednesday it will create a new holding company for its non-mobile subsidiaries to accelerate growth in promising fields and tighten its grip on its chipmaking unit, SK hynix Inc.
The telecom operator said that it will conduct a spinoff to form the holding company, which will oversee operations of its non-mobile affiliates and subsidiaries, such as memory chip giant SK hynix Inc., e-commerce firm 11Street Co. and ride-hailing company T Map Mobility Co., among others.
--------------------
POSCO to build lithium plant in S. Korea
SEOUL -- POSCO, the world's fifth-largest steelmaker by output, said Wednesday it will build a plant in South Korea to extract lithium hydroxide, a key material for electric vehicle (EV) batteries.
POSCO said its board of directors approved the plan last week to build a plant in the southern industrial city of Gwangyang by 2023.
