Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(URGENT) Moon tells Japan's envoy that there is 'great concern' over decision to release contaminated water: Cheong Wa Dae

All News 14:17 April 14, 2021
President Moon Jae-in (R) receives credentials from Japan's new ambassador to South Korea, Koichi Aiboshi, during a ceremony at Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul on April 14, 2021. (Yonhap)


(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!