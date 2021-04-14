KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, April 14 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
GC Corp 359,500 DN 10,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 9,870 UP 50
Binggrae 63,800 UP 500
POSCO 338,500 UP 11,500
SPC SAMLIP 73,500 DN 1,000
SAMSUNG SDS 190,500 UP 1,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 35,900 DN 100
KUMHOTIRE 3,820 UP 15
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 697,000 UP 7,000
LS 64,800 DN 500
HyundaiMtr 232,500 UP 2,500
AmoreG 69,700 UP 600
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 42,650 UP 650
LOTTE 33,350 0
DB INSURANCE 45,200 UP 400
SK Discovery 59,900 DN 200
GS E&C 44,000 UP 300
KPIC 307,500 UP 5,500
SamsungElec 84,000 0
LotteChilsung 136,500 UP 1,000
NHIS 11,950 0
GCH Corp 37,850 DN 150
DOOSAN 49,900 UP 650
DL 89,600 UP 4,400
CJ LOGISTICS 176,000 UP 1,000
HANKOOK & COMPANY 19,000 UP 300
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 92,700 UP 1,200
ShinhanGroup 37,100 DN 150
HITEJINRO 35,550 DN 550
KIA CORP. 86,000 UP 500
Yuhan 64,600 DN 1,300
BukwangPharm 23,650 UP 400
ILJIN MATERIALS 76,800 UP 100
Hanwha 32,100 UP 750
DB HiTek 54,700 DN 500
CJ 95,300 UP 100
JWPHARMA 30,700 UP 500
LGInt 31,400 UP 650
SK hynix 137,000 DN 2,500
Youngpoong 612,000 UP 9,000
