KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
HyundaiEng&Const 46,150 UP 750
CUCKOO HOMESYS 43,900 UP 1,500
SamsungF&MIns 190,000 DN 500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 25,250 UP 900
Kogas 33,450 UP 150
NEXENTIRE 7,810 UP 60
CHONGKUNDANG 146,500 UP 3,000
KCC 276,000 UP 1,500
SKBP 111,500 DN 2,500
ORION Holdings 16,500 DN 100
DongkukStlMill 19,000 0
Hyundai M&F INS 23,250 UP 50
Daesang 26,500 UP 100
SKNetworks 5,540 DN 50
TaekwangInd 1,000,000 DN 37,000
Daewoong 35,150 UP 1,750
KEPCO E&C 35,350 UP 4,050
SamyangFood 91,400 UP 800
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 20,200 DN 100
CJ CheilJedang 414,500 DN 500
SSANGYONGCNE 7,690 UP 30
KAL 26,300 DN 350
YUNGJIN PHARM 6,530 UP 30
LG Corp. 101,500 UP 5,600
POSCO CHEMICAL 169,000 UP 2,500
BoryungPharm 23,100 UP 100
L&L 15,350 UP 100
LOTTE Fine Chem 60,600 UP 200
HYUNDAI STEEL 49,500 UP 800
Shinsegae 277,000 DN 3,000
Nongshim 294,000 DN 1,500
SGBC 96,000 UP 3,600
Hyosung 85,700 UP 100
F&F 164,000 UP 7,000
NamsunAlum 3,885 UP 50
MIRAE ASSET SEC 10,200 UP 50
SKC 149,000 UP 4,000
GS Retail 37,650 UP 250
Ottogi 574,000 0
IlyangPharm 35,450 DN 50
(MORE)
