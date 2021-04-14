KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
Hanssem 121,000 UP 500
TAEYOUNG E&C 12,400 UP 100
KSOE 133,500 UP 500
MERITZ SECU 4,605 UP 30
HtlShilla 83,800 DN 1,100
Hanmi Science 60,400 DN 100
SamsungElecMech 190,500 DN 1,000
LS ELECTRIC 60,000 DN 1,000
KorZinc 413,000 DN 4,500
SamsungHvyInd 7,550 DN 60
SYC 58,400 UP 1,300
HyundaiMipoDock 66,400 DN 200
IS DONGSEO 61,400 UP 1,800
S-Oil 79,900 UP 2,100
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 50,400 UP 2,050
LG Innotek 217,500 UP 5,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 288,000 DN 1,000
HMM 30,100 UP 200
HYUNDAI WIA 78,200 UP 300
KumhoPetrochem 251,000 UP 6,000
OCI 121,000 UP 3,500
Mobis 310,000 UP 8,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 41,300 UP 900
HDC HOLDINGS 12,450 UP 50
S-1 82,500 UP 200
ZINUS 83,300 UP 300
KEPCO 24,200 UP 300
SamsungSecu 41,100 0
KG DONGBU STL 14,900 DN 350
SKTelecom 293,500 DN 6,500
SNT MOTIV 60,800 UP 500
HyundaiElev 46,800 UP 1,250
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 25,050 UP 400
Hanon Systems 18,000 UP 100
SK 293,500 DN 6,000
ShinpoongPharm 90,000 DN 100
Handsome 42,500 UP 400
COWAY 68,400 UP 600
Hanchem 264,500 UP 1,000
Asiana Airlines 15,150 UP 200
