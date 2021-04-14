KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
DWS 49,050 DN 250
LOTTE SHOPPING 125,500 UP 500
KT 28,050 DN 50
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL204000 DN2000
LOTTE TOUR 18,950 UP 50
LG Uplus 13,100 0
SAMSUNG LIFE 80,600 UP 3,900
KT&G 82,400 UP 100
DHICO 14,350 UP 900
Doosanfc 52,900 UP 100
LG Display 24,600 DN 50
Kangwonland 24,750 DN 250
NAVER 391,500 UP 3,000
Kakao 558,000 0
NCsoft 916,000 UP 2,000
KIWOOM 136,500 UP 500
DSME 28,500 DN 400
IBK 9,160 DN 40
DONGSUH 32,300 UP 150
SamsungEng 13,950 UP 200
SAMSUNG C&T 139,000 UP 3,500
PanOcean 6,070 DN 70
SAMSUNG CARD 34,100 DN 50
CheilWorldwide 21,850 UP 100
DSINFRA 10,950 UP 300
DWEC 6,730 UP 110
DongwonF&B 194,000 UP 1,000
KEPCO KPS 34,550 UP 850
LGH&H 1,565,000 UP 2,000
LGCHEM 897,000 UP 29,000
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 80,800 DN 400
HYUNDAI ROTEM 20,000 UP 50
LGELECTRONICS 161,500 UP 4,000
Celltrion 315,000 DN 1,000
Huchems 22,650 UP 500
DAEWOONG PHARM 139,000 UP 2,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 87,500 DN 800
KIH 105,500 DN 2,000
LOTTE Himart 40,500 UP 150
GS 40,650 UP 1,600
