KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
CJ CGV 26,600 DN 450
LIG Nex1 43,400 DN 200
Fila Holdings 42,850 UP 350
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 184,000 UP 500
HANAFINANCIALGR 41,150 DN 100
HANWHA LIFE 3,315 UP 65
AMOREPACIFIC 265,500 DN 2,500
FOOSUNG 10,800 UP 150
SK Innovation 276,500 DN 500
POONGSAN 33,100 UP 50
KBFinancialGroup 53,200 DN 300
Hansae 21,850 UP 200
LG HAUSYS 87,300 UP 100
Youngone Corp 40,400 UP 250
CSWIND 81,700 UP 700
GKL 15,900 UP 50
KOLON IND 62,000 0
HanmiPharm 342,000 DN 4,500
BNK Financial Group 6,720 DN 30
emart 169,500 0
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY510 00 DN1300
KOLMAR KOREA 58,000 DN 200
HANJINKAL 55,000 0
DoubleUGames 68,700 DN 200
CUCKOO 131,500 UP 1,000
COSMAX 120,000 0
MANDO 65,600 DN 600
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 790,000 UP 6,000
INNOCEAN 59,800 DN 900
Doosan Bobcat 41,550 UP 100
H.S.ENTERPRISE 18,250 DN 300
Netmarble 141,500 UP 3,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S59400 UP700
ORION 127,500 0
HANWHA SYSTEMS 20,150 UP 50
BGF Retail 162,500 UP 500
SKCHEM 277,000 UP 1,000
HDC-OP 28,500 UP 550
WooriFinancialGroup 10,400 UP 50
HYBE 235,500 DN 17,000
