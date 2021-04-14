BTS member Jimin's 'hanbok' suit up for auction
SEOUL, April 14 (Yonhap) -- A traditional Korean outfit that Jimin of BTS wore in a performance will be up for auction, with the bidding price beginning at 5 million won (US$4,476), a local auction house said Wednesday.
Jimin appeared in the "hanbok," traditional Korean attire, designed by Kim Rieul in the K-pop act's opening stage for "BTS Week" special on NBC's "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" that aired in September.
Clad in dark hues of hanbok, the seven-piece act wowed fans with a nighttime performance of their 2018 hit "Idol" that was pre-recorded at Geunjeongjeon Hall of Gyeongbok Palace in central Seoul.
Myart Auction, which specializes in antique artworks, said the upcoming auction will take place virtually from April 22 to 29. A preview of the artworks up for auction will be available through both in-person and online channels.
BTS outfits and accessories have proven to be top sellers in past auctions.
Last year, an autographed microphone the seven-piece act used during its "Love Yourself" concert tour raked in US$83,200 in a charity auction. Earlier this year, the pastel-colored outfits BTS wore in the music video for "Dynamite" fetched $162,500.
