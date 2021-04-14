Samsung thanks Biden administration for chip supply meeting
SEOUL, April 14 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co., the world's largest memory chip producer, on Wednesday expressed its gratitude to U.S. President Joe Biden and his government for holding a meeting with business leaders to resolve the chip shortage in the industry.
Samsung was one of the 19 global firms and the only South Korean company that attended the White House's virtual meeting on Monday (local time), where Biden stressed a need to invest in the semiconductor industry and secure the country's supply chain.
Choi Si-young, who heads Samsung's foundry business, reportedly attended the virtual meeting.
"Samsung would like to thank @POTUS and his cabinet for convening this open conversation with industry leaders on how to positively impact and grow advanced semiconductor manufacturing," the company's U.S. public affairs unit wrote on Twitter.
"We are committed to serving our customers with the world's most cutting-edge technology, and are pleased to see the Administration working with Congress to advance this necessary and bipartisan $50 billion investment in semiconductor manufacturing and research."
Analysts here have been predicting that Samsung may accelerate its investment in the United States following the meeting.
Samsung, also the world's No. 2 foundry firm, has been reportedly seeking to build a new chip facility in the U.S., in addition to its foundry factory in Austin, Texas.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS enters Billboard Hot 100 with new Japanese single
-
'Dynamite' becomes 3rd BTS video to top 1 bln views
-
S. Korea, U.S. authorities assess N.K. has completed building new 3,000-ton submarine: sources
-
'Fake Love' becomes 4th BTS video to top 900 mln views
-
BTS to stream concerts in weekend Bang Bang Con event
-
(Yonhap Feature) How young voters, once solid supporters of liberal causes, turned against Moon's party in by-elections
-
From Rose to Baekhyun, K-pop group idols also shine as solo acts
-
Moon takes election rout as 'reprimand' from the public, Cheong Wa Dae says
-
Boy band TXT to perform on Ellen DeGeneres show in latest global push
-
BTS to stream concerts in weekend Bang Bang Con event
-
Sex doll experience cafe condemned by residents in Yongin
-
BTS enters Billboard Hot 100 with new Japanese single
-
(LEAD) New virus cases back over 700 as fourth wave of pandemic looms
-
New Marine Corps commandant takes office
-
(2nd LD) New virus cases back over 700; enhanced measures considered to curb resurgence