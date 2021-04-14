S. Korea to provide US$100,000 worth of humanitarian aid to volcano-hit St. Vincent
SEOUL, April 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will provide US$100,000 worth of humanitarian assistance to the Caribbean nation of St. Vincent and the Grenadines hit by multiple volcano explosions, the foreign ministry said Wednesday.
Big explosions from the volcano on the eastern island of St. Vincent since last Friday have destroyed communities, forcing nearly 20,000 people to evacuate from their homes, while water and other food supplies are becoming short, according to news reports.
The government hopes the assistance will contribute to the recovery of the region and people's livelihoods, the ministry said.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS enters Billboard Hot 100 with new Japanese single
-
'Dynamite' becomes 3rd BTS video to top 1 bln views
-
S. Korea, U.S. authorities assess N.K. has completed building new 3,000-ton submarine: sources
-
'Fake Love' becomes 4th BTS video to top 900 mln views
-
BTS to stream concerts in weekend Bang Bang Con event
-
(Yonhap Feature) How young voters, once solid supporters of liberal causes, turned against Moon's party in by-elections
-
From Rose to Baekhyun, K-pop group idols also shine as solo acts
-
Moon takes election rout as 'reprimand' from the public, Cheong Wa Dae says
-
Boy band TXT to perform on Ellen DeGeneres show in latest global push
-
BTS to stream concerts in weekend Bang Bang Con event
-
Sex doll experience cafe condemned by residents in Yongin
-
BTS enters Billboard Hot 100 with new Japanese single
-
(LEAD) New virus cases back over 700 as fourth wave of pandemic looms
-
New Marine Corps commandant takes office
-
(2nd LD) New virus cases back over 700; enhanced measures considered to curb resurgence