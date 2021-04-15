(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on April 15)

The government said it signed contracts to purchase enough vaccines to inoculate 79 million people, more than enough for its 50 million population. But global vaccine companies' supplies are being delayed one after another. In February, the government promised to bring in Novavax vaccines for 20 million people starting in the second quarter. However, in a meeting presided over by Moon on Monday, the government pushed that goal back to bringing in the U.S. vaccines for 10 million people by the end of the third quarter, starting in June. Moon vowed to import Moderna vaccines for 20 million people in May alone, but a delay is unavoidable after Moderna decided to first supply the U.S. with its vaccines, enough for 100 million Americans. That means its deliveries to the world outside the U.S. will be delayed.