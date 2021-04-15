Venture investment hits all-time high in 2020
SEOUL, April 15 (Yonhap) -- The amount of investment in South Korean startups touched a record high in 2020 amid hopes of high returns and policy support, a state-run lender said Thursday.
A total of 4.3 trillion won (US$3.85 billion) was invested in startups last year, up from 4.2 trillion won a year earlier and 3.4 trillion won in 2018, according to the Korea Development Bank (KDB).
The new record comes as the strong performance of the tech-heavy secondary stock market. The KOSDAQ index closed 0.40 percent up at 1,014.42 on Wednesday after breaching the 1,000-point mark the previous day.
South Korea's venture investment is expected to gather further momentum down the road as the government is set to implement the Korean version of the New Deal over the next five years in an effort to jump-start the economy.
Amid a new venture investment boom, the KDB said it is moving to establish a venture capital subsidiary in Silicon Valley, California, in the second half of this year.
The envisioned company will be tasked with helping local startups make inroads into America and providing support for promoting South Korean unicorns, unlisted startups with a valuation of more than $1 billion, the KDB added.
(END)
-
BTS member Jimin's 'hanbok' suit up for auction
-
BTS enters Billboard Hot 100 with new Japanese single
-
'Dynamite' becomes 3rd BTS video to top 1 bln views
-
S. Korea, U.S. authorities assess N.K. has completed building new 3,000-ton submarine: sources
-
'Fake Love' becomes 4th BTS video to top 900 mln views
-
(Yonhap Feature) How young voters, once solid supporters of liberal causes, turned against Moon's party in by-elections
-
From Rose to Baekhyun, K-pop group idols also shine as solo acts
-
BTS member Jimin's 'hanbok' suit up for auction
-
Moon takes election rout as 'reprimand' from the public, Cheong Wa Dae says
-
Boy band TXT to perform on Ellen DeGeneres show in latest global push
-
BTS member Jimin's 'hanbok' suit up for auction
-
BTS enters Billboard Hot 100 with new Japanese single
-
Sex doll experience cafe condemned by residents in Yongin
-
DP's three-term lawmakers pledge 'bone-cutting' reform after election defeats
-
(LEAD) New virus cases back over 700 as fourth wave of pandemic looms