Thursday's weather forecast

April 15, 2021

SEOUL, April 15 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 18/06 Cloudy 0

Incheon 15/08 Cloudy 0

Suwon 18/05 Cloudy 0

Cheongju 19/05 Cloudy 0

Daejeon 19/03 Cloudy 10

Chuncheon 19/04 Cloudy 0

Gangneung 19/07 Cloudy 0

Jeonju 18/04 Sunny 20

Gwangju 19/04 Sunny 20

Jeju 17/08 Sunny 20

Daegu 18/05 Sunny 20

Busan 17/07 Sunny 20
