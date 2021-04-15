LG-GM joint venture to build second U.S. battery plant in Tennessee
By Kim Eun-jung
SEOUL, April 15 (Yonhap) -- A joint venture between South Korean battery maker LG Energy Solution Ltd. and U.S. automaker General Motors Corp. will build its second battery factory in Tennessee to step up production, industry sources said Thursday.
Ultium Cells, a joint venture between LG and GM, has picked a site in Tennessee for their second electric vehicle (EV) battery plant, which will be similar in scope to its $2.3 billion Ohio plant, according to sources familiar with the matter.
The two companies will jointly announce the investment plan on Friday, they noted.
LG Energy Solution, wholly owned by LG Chem Ltd., said last month it plans to invest more than 5 trillion won (US$4.5 billion) to expand U.S. battery production capacity by 2025, including a scheme to build at least two new plants.
LG Energy Solution operates a lithium-ion battery factory in Michigan and is building a new factory in Ohio through its joint venture with GM, which will be completed in 2022.
LG vowed to step up its EV battery business in the U.S after recently reaching an agreement on a two-year long trade secret suit over the EV battery technology. Its smaller home rival SK Innovation Co. agreed to pay 2 trillion won to LG.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS member Jimin's 'hanbok' suit up for auction
-
BTS enters Billboard Hot 100 with new Japanese single
-
'Dynamite' becomes 3rd BTS video to top 1 bln views
-
S. Korea, U.S. authorities assess N.K. has completed building new 3,000-ton submarine: sources
-
'Fake Love' becomes 4th BTS video to top 900 mln views
-
(Yonhap Feature) How young voters, once solid supporters of liberal causes, turned against Moon's party in by-elections
-
From Rose to Baekhyun, K-pop group idols also shine as solo acts
-
BTS member Jimin's 'hanbok' suit up for auction
-
Moon takes election rout as 'reprimand' from the public, Cheong Wa Dae says
-
Boy band TXT to perform on Ellen DeGeneres show in latest global push
-
BTS member Jimin's 'hanbok' suit up for auction
-
BTS enters Billboard Hot 100 with new Japanese single
-
Sex doll experience cafe condemned by residents in Yongin
-
DP's three-term lawmakers pledge 'bone-cutting' reform after election defeats
-
(LEAD) New virus cases back over 700 as fourth wave of pandemic looms