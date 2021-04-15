Exports hit record high in Q1 amid pandemic
SEOUL, April 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports hit a record high in the first quarter as shipments of chips and autos remained robust amid the pandemic, customs data showed Thursday.
Overseas shipments amounted to US$146.5 billion in the January-March period, up 12.5 percent from a year earlier, according to the Korea Customs Service.
The reading marked the largest volume for any first quarter since the customs agency began compiling related data.
The country's exports rose for the fifth straight month in March as shipments of semiconductors and autos remained robust amid revived global demand from the pandemic.
Exports of chips grew 13.4 percent on-year to $27.2 billion in the first quarter, and those of autos jumped 32.4 percent to $11.4 billion, the data showed.
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS member Jimin's 'hanbok' suit up for auction
-
BTS enters Billboard Hot 100 with new Japanese single
-
'Dynamite' becomes 3rd BTS video to top 1 bln views
-
'Fake Love' becomes 4th BTS video to top 900 mln views
-
S. Korea, U.S. authorities assess N.K. has completed building new 3,000-ton submarine: sources
-
(Yonhap Feature) How young voters, once solid supporters of liberal causes, turned against Moon's party in by-elections
-
BTS member Jimin's 'hanbok' suit up for auction
-
From Rose to Baekhyun, K-pop group idols also shine as solo acts
-
Boy band TXT to perform on Ellen DeGeneres show in latest global push
-
BTS to stream concerts in weekend Bang Bang Con event
-
BTS member Jimin's 'hanbok' suit up for auction
-
BTS enters Billboard Hot 100 with new Japanese single
-
Sex doll experience cafe condemned by residents in Yongin
-
DP's three-term lawmakers pledge 'bone-cutting' reform after election defeats
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea mulls int'l suit against Japan's plan to release contaminated water: Cheong Wa Dae