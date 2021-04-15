S. Korean, Portuguese leaders exchange letters on 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties
SEOUL, April 15 (Yonhap) -- The leaders of South Korea and Portugal have exchanged congratulatory letters on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of forging diplomatic relations, Cheong Wa Dae said Thursday.
In a letter to Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, President Moon Jae-in of South Korea noted that the two sides have developed close cooperation in various sectors since 1961.
He expressed hope that the two will continue to work together for the strengthening of not just bilateral ties but also South Korea-European Union (EU) relations, according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesman Kang Min-seok,
Portugal is holding the rotating presidency of the Council of the EU in the first half of this year.
The Portuguese president agreed to cooperate closely to keep cementing the bilateral ties going forward, Kang added.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS member Jimin's 'hanbok' suit up for auction
-
BTS enters Billboard Hot 100 with new Japanese single
-
'Dynamite' becomes 3rd BTS video to top 1 bln views
-
'Fake Love' becomes 4th BTS video to top 900 mln views
-
S. Korea, U.S. authorities assess N.K. has completed building new 3,000-ton submarine: sources
-
(Yonhap Feature) How young voters, once solid supporters of liberal causes, turned against Moon's party in by-elections
-
BTS member Jimin's 'hanbok' suit up for auction
-
From Rose to Baekhyun, K-pop group idols also shine as solo acts
-
Boy band TXT to perform on Ellen DeGeneres show in latest global push
-
BTS to stream concerts in weekend Bang Bang Con event
-
BTS member Jimin's 'hanbok' suit up for auction
-
BTS enters Billboard Hot 100 with new Japanese single
-
Sex doll experience cafe condemned by residents in Yongin
-
DP's three-term lawmakers pledge 'bone-cutting' reform after election defeats
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea mulls int'l suit against Japan's plan to release contaminated water: Cheong Wa Dae