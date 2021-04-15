The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:07 April 15, 2021
SEOUL, Apr. 15 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 0.50 0.50
1-M 0.58 0.58
2-M 0.65 0.65
3-M 0.71 0.71
6-M 0.75 0.75
12-M 0.84 0.84
(END)
